  Sweet 56

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-17I used to go over to my buddy Joe Salinas’s house every Thursday. Sometimes just to work on our cars (he had an S14 and I had an FC) and sometimes to make last minute adjustments before we headed over the hill from Pleasanton to Altamont Raceway for a night of drifting. Whenever I was in Joe’s garage, his dad Lou’s 1956 Chevy Bel-Air coupe would be sitting in the garage too. It was too dirty to be a serious show car and I remember hearing one time that it had a new-ish crate motor in it. I never saw it out of the garage though. Today, eight years later, I was in the neighborhood so I swung by to get a closer look.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-195Since the car is a classic and Lou’s somewhat of a particular guy, I was surprised he let Joe and me take it out for the shoot. I mean, Joe’s a responsible guy, but still.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-25Lou got the car in ’96 or ’97 from one of his friends who was going through a divorce, and he got to work fixing it up right away. The original colors were India Ivory and Matador Red but it had already been repainted bright red/ivory before Lou’s friend bought it in the early 90s.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-135The paint was chipped in a few spots but not enough to make Lou unhappy with the paintjob, so it stayed.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-10Lou and Joe yanked out the stock 265 inch powerplant and 3-speed Powerglide and replaced it with a GM Performance Parts ZZ4 350 and 4-speed Turbo 400. The ZZ4 was 350hp and 405ft-lbs out of the box but the intake manifold and camshaft have since been upgraded so they’re unsure of the new output numbers.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-191Either way the car is fast, though they’ve never brought it to the strip. This car is strictly for fun.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-127Lou does take the Chevy to car shows, but doesn’t enter it. Who knows what it could even win with the paint chips, motorswap, and aftermarket stereo and gauges? Lou enjoys the car and that’s all that matters. He doesn’t have the car for other people to enjoy.
1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-26Isn’t ’50s styling rad? Everyone wanted a jet back then.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-73A trick that gained popularity on Cadillacs is the fuel filler hidden behind the driver’s side taillight. Why don’t manufacturers still do this? 

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-79Lou was driving home from work one day when the left  axle broke and slid out of the rear end housing with the wheel still attached. Luckily the car only sustained minor body damage, and after the car was towed the rest of the way home Lou saw fit to install a Ford 9″ rear end with custom beefy axles. Yep, that’s also a Suspension Techniques sway bar.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-89What’s wrong with a little modern luxury?  The car has a completely new sound system…

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-88…complete with a deck that folds down into an iPhone/iPad dock.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-91The car even has a modern aftermarket gauge cluster. The stock one is a giant speedometer spanning the entire cluster, with temp and fuel squeezed up top and the odometer right in the middle. This one has a speedo, tach, temp, fuel, volts, and oil pressure, with the odometer in the speedo. The steering wheel is also aftermarket.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-101As are the knobs on the dash.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-107And the shifter for the Turbo 400. The stock shifter was on the steering column.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-114The Chevy is rocking 15″ Cragars all around but Lou wants to get something bigger as well as lower the car some more. It’s already got coilovers and aftermarket A-arms up front. Look between the spokes and you’ll see Wilwood brakes. The rotors and calipers are upgrades, and the rear drums were replaced with a disc setup as well.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-132The exhaust is custom, exiting on both sides in front of the rear wheels.

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-141Joe told me his dad’s going to give him the Bel Air one day. What a swell guy!

1956 56 chevy bel air triple 5 classic car coupe chevy-269The car is already close to 60 years old. Imagine how rare it’ll be in another 30 years when Joe’s as old as Lou is now!
 
 
 
.:Bohan
 
email: bohan@lifeblasters.com
instagram: @andrew_bohan, @lifeblasters
 
 
 

