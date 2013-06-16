  Sweet 56

I used to go over to my buddy Joe Salinas’s house every Thursday. Sometimes just to work on our cars (he had an S14 and I had an FC) and sometimes to make last minute adjustments before we headed over the hill from Pleasanton to Altamont Raceway for a night of drifting. Whenever I was in Joe’s garage, his dad Lou’s 1956 Chevy Bel-Air coupe would be sitting in the garage too. It was too dirty to be a serious show car and I remember hearing one time that it had a new-ish crate motor in it. I never saw it out of the garage though. Today, eight years later, I was in the neighborhood so I swung by to get a closer look.



Since the car is a classic and Lou’s somewhat of a particular guy, I was surprised he let Joe and me take it out for the shoot. I mean, Joe’s a responsible guy, but still.





Lou got the car in ’96 or ’97 from one of his friends who was going through a divorce, and he got to work fixing it up right away. The original colors were India Ivory and Matador Red but it had already been repainted bright red/ivory before Lou’s friend bought it in the early 90s.





The paint was chipped in a few spots but not enough to make Lou unhappy with the paintjob, so it stayed.





Lou and Joe yanked out the stock 265 inch powerplant and 3-speed Powerglide and replaced it with a GM Performance Parts ZZ4 350 and 4-speed Turbo 400. The ZZ4 was 350hp and 405ft-lbs out of the box but the intake manifold and camshaft have since been upgraded so they’re unsure of the new output numbers.





Either way the car is fast, though they’ve never brought it to the strip. This car is strictly for fun.





Lou does take the Chevy to car shows, but doesn’t enter it. Who knows what it could even win with the paint chips, motorswap, and aftermarket stereo and gauges? Lou enjoys the car and that’s all that matters. He doesn’t have the car for other people to enjoy.

Isn’t ’50s styling rad? Everyone wanted a jet back then.





A trick that gained popularity on Cadillacs is the fuel filler hidden behind the driver’s side taillight. Why don’t manufacturers still do this?





Lou was driving home from work one day when the left axle broke and slid out of the rear end housing with the wheel still attached. Luckily the car only sustained minor body damage, and after the car was towed the rest of the way home Lou saw fit to install a Ford 9″ rear end with custom beefy axles. Yep, that’s also a Suspension Techniques sway bar.





What’s wrong with a little modern luxury? The car has a completely new sound system…





…complete with a deck that folds down into an iPhone/iPad dock.





The car even has a modern aftermarket gauge cluster. The stock one is a giant speedometer spanning the entire cluster, with temp and fuel squeezed up top and the odometer right in the middle. This one has a speedo, tach, temp, fuel, volts, and oil pressure, with the odometer in the speedo. The steering wheel is also aftermarket.





As are the knobs on the dash.





And the shifter for the Turbo 400. The stock shifter was on the steering column.





The Chevy is rocking 15″ Cragars all around but Lou wants to get something bigger as well as lower the car some more. It’s already got coilovers and aftermarket A-arms up front. Look between the spokes and you’ll see Wilwood brakes. The rotors and calipers are upgrades, and the rear drums were replaced with a disc setup as well.





The exhaust is custom, exiting on both sides in front of the rear wheels.





Joe told me his dad’s going to give him the Bel Air one day. What a swell guy!





The car is already close to 60 years old. Imagine how rare it’ll be in another 30 years when Joe’s as old as Lou is now!







