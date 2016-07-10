  Unheil on Pikes Peak

IMG_1991
You certainly know the story of Pikes Peak, the highest hillclimb in the world and the second oldest race in the US behind the Indianapolis 500.  A few years ago I thought I’d never see this Bergrennen with my own eyes. But I was mistaken. Through my love of racing, photography and crazy things, I decided towards the end of 2015 to experience it in 2016. But to only come here to take pictures? No, that wouldn’t do. I wanted to meet someone there, if possible, to experience the Climb to the Clouds first hand. Approximately two months before the first trials at Pikes Peak I went in search of a story. Well, from Germany that’s not a very easy task. I didn’t have anyone to ask except Google.

IMG_3550-1
It would turn out I had more luck than common sense, however. As I scanned the list of participants, I struck upon a driver who happened to be driving one of my favorite cars and a second glance brought further pleasant thoughts of comfort: David Hackl and his 1983 Audi A1 Quattro became my goal and when I contacted him I immediately received a positive answer and that he liked my work and that I certainly could take photos for him.

_MG_8046
I flew to the USA one week before the race and as I arrived in Chicago I was greeted with a parade of flags.

_MG_8072
Next stop Denver, with only two more hours to go of my 17 hour journey. When I finally arrived it was 35 degrees, something I needed to acclimate myself to after beginning my trip with 15 degree temperatures in Dusseldorf. My last stop was David’s home in Lakewood, about 40 minutes from the airport.

_MG_8071
What I didn’t expect was to be greated with a property full of Audis including one not unlike my old B5 Audi S4, but this was like a fantastic dream.

_MG_8060

_MG_8086
Arrived in Colorado Springs, time for registration and technical inspection.

_MG_8097_3x
This is my life, Bavarian Car, Bavarian Name, Bavarian Beer.

_MG_8107
As a substitute of the bumper here serves the diffuser…

_MG_8108
Monster Tajima, everybody knows him.

G0131783
The first days of practice began well, the car, so named UNHEIL, ran as it should. However, after a few runs, while the other participants did multiple passes, the Audi stayed in the pits by the trailer. I wondered why. I found out that there appeared to be a problem with the transmission and there was difficulty engaging gears as the car warmed up. Hackl decided no more driving for the day and we trailered the car back to his garage in Denver to change out the transmission.

_MG_8278

_MG_8311
Robb Holland, the American who live close to Nürburgring, my second home. he was also racing at Pikes Peak with his Audi TTRS.

_MG_8443

_MG_8447
After the car was put on the lift one of the crew had reservations and suspected it might be a linkage problem instead. One part was found to be worn and was replaced, but there was still a problem, whereupon the crew worked on realigning it. Success! Many hours of work averted and we headed back to Colorado Springs.

_MG_8543
Nothing is as nice as a sunrise and afterwards motorsport.

ML166060
David’s driving was in top form and the Audi felt as fast as ever before. This was also reflected in his times. He was off his strongest competitors by less than three seconds, their cars being far newer and with higher horsepower. When one thinks that the Audi, with its all wheel drive (Quattro) was doing so on street tires, unlike the other competitors driving race sicks, it’s even more remarkable.

_MG_8721

_MG_8598

_MG_8848

ML166090
Practice at night: One of the few vehicles with working headlights was the 33 year old Audi, always first to run while the others in the field waited until sunrise.

ML166312

_MG_8840

_MG_8986

ML166340
As the clock continued to run, UNHEIL, with its 2.2 liter AAN 5 cylinder and approximately 350 HP ran like it should.

_MG_8901

 

ML167917
On Friday, two days before the race, the afternoon and evening were devoted to Fan Fest, where more than 35,000 people were in attendance. More than a show and shine show, the drivers stood by their cars in downtown Colorado Springs and devoted themselves to talking with the fans, having their pictures taken, and occasionally letting fans sit in the driver’s seat, where they dream of being a professional racer.

ML168124

ML168066

_MG_9904

_MG_9928
Redbull even sponsored a variety show program which included motorcycle stunts.

_MG_0127
Sunday, that all-determining day. The weather, as predicted, was flawless. The car was like it should be. Simply everything was right. One had to wait only for the starting time. At the summit it was only 41F with wind and such a nice view.

_MG_0151
Thanks to the Police Officer who cleaned the Summit Sign and took this picture.

_MG_8573
UNHEIL would not be the quickest car, and it would be clear that no one could hold a candle to unlimited winner Romain Dumas.

_MG_8422

_MG_8414

_MG_0431

_MG_0409

_MG_0468

_MG_0500
At the end, Romain had the quickest time at 8:51:45.

ICH UND OBJ-2
Und JA, es war verdammt kalt.

Waiting. To wait hours after sunrise for one picture: Hackl crossing the Finish Line. I indeed waited patiently these many hours.

_MG_0241
Through the loudspeaker came the info: The No. 2 Audi quattro is on Mile 18, “No. 2 has passed.” So I prepared for the final shot. Normally, after such an announcement the maximum anticipated wait would be 60-70 seconds. However, after 2-3-4 minutes, there was still no Audi.

ML168425

_MG_0619
Less than a third of a mile to the finish line – that can be a lot or a little. For the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb it’s only a short distance – only two more turns and the Audi would have reached its goal, UNHEIL would have conquered the mountain and its competitors. But not this time. Instead UNHEIL is what happened to the Audi.

_MG_0589
The engine’s headgasket bid adieu at the halfway mark, the car leaving a trail of steam behind it. Hackl would not be deterred and kept kept his foot in it for as long as he could until the car could go no more. Two turns from the finish line.

_MG_0610
The weather at the top changed to the detriment of participants and fans as hail and lightning fell from the sky.

_MG_0697-4

_MG_0720

_MG_0679
At the end everyone made it back safely, although some were bruised.

_MG_0748
And so it’s determined we’ll see each other again, and UNHEIL will start up front.

