Round 6 of the 2016 Formula Drift Championship is in the books. Aasbø and Gittin both lost early in the event, while Odi Bakchis took Chris Forsberg all the way to the final battle, where Forsberg spun out, sending Bakchis to the top of the podium. Forsberg remains in the overall lead, followed closely by Aasbø and Gittin, with Bakchis now in forth and Ken Gushi in fifth.



.:Bohan