  Wheels of Motorsport

   Posted on by


Over the past few years I’ve really gotten into wheels. Their design, their purpose, and of course the cars they’re on. While I was walking around RM’s open house looking at all the different disciplines represented, I thought why not make a post with of all the wheels.


Mirage M6


Capri RS2600 RS


Lola T70 MK III


Williams FW19


Dallara GP2


Reynard 95i


Arrow A3


Shadow DN6


1964 Gerhardt Indy Car


Dolphin Open Wheel


Nissan GTP ZX


Courage LC70


Riley MKX 1


Alba AR3


Go Kart. RM Motorsport has a huge go karting background, the owner’s connections dates all the way back to the ’60s.


Porche 962


Lola T222


Lola T70 Coupe


Lola T163


IMSA Corvette


Jordan


Jaguar E-Type


Shadow DN4


And If you’re wondering how the DN4 has such deep rear wheels, now you know.

Delaney

Email: delaney@lifeblasters.com
Instagram: @lifeblasters, @ericdelaney

Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *