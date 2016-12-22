  Wheels of Motorsport

Over the past few years I’ve really gotten into wheels. Their design, their purpose, and of course the cars they’re on. While I was walking around RM’s open house looking at all the different disciplines represented, I thought why not make a post with of all the wheels.
Mirage M6
Capri RS2600 RS
Lola T70 MK III
Williams FW19
Dallara GP2
Reynard 95i
Arrow A3
Shadow DN6
1964 Gerhardt Indy Car
Dolphin Open Wheel
Nissan GTP ZX
Courage LC70
Riley MKX 1
Alba AR3
Go Kart. RM Motorsport has a huge go karting background, the owner’s connections dates all the way back to the ’60s.
Porche 962
Lola T222
Lola T70 Coupe
Lola T163
IMSA Corvette
Jordan
Jaguar E-Type
Shadow DN4
And If you’re wondering how the DN4 has such deep rear wheels, now you know.
Delaney
Email: delaney@lifeblasters.com
Instagram: @lifeblasters, @ericdelaney