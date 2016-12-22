  Wheels of Motorsport



Over the past few years I’ve really gotten into wheels. Their design, their purpose, and of course the cars they’re on. While I was walking around RM’s open house looking at all the different disciplines represented, I thought why not make a post with of all the wheels.



Mirage M6



Capri RS2600 RS



Lola T70 MK III



Williams FW19



Dallara GP2



Reynard 95i



Arrow A3



Shadow DN6



1964 Gerhardt Indy Car



Dolphin Open Wheel



Nissan GTP ZX



Courage LC70



Riley MKX 1



Alba AR3



Go Kart. RM Motorsport has a huge go karting background, the owner’s connections dates all the way back to the ’60s.



Porche 962



Lola T222



Lola T70 Coupe



Lola T163



IMSA Corvette



Jordan



Jaguar E-Type



Shadow DN4



And If you’re wondering how the DN4 has such deep rear wheels, now you know.

