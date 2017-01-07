  Best of Delaney 2016



Acura NSX – North American International Auto Show, Detroit, Michigan.



Autorama – Detroit, Michigan.



Aerovette – GM Heritage Center, Sterling Heights, Michigan.



Bakers Car Show – Milford, Michigan.



Jaguar – Ohio Mile, Wilmington, Ohio.



B 36 Peacemaker – National Museum of the US Air Force, Daytona, Ohio.



Hurst Hairy Olds – R.E. Olds Transportation Museum, Lansing, Michigan.



Myatt Snider – Toledo Speedway, Toledo, Ohio.



Simon Pagenaud – Indy 500, Indianapolis, Indiana.



Alexander Rossi – Indy 500, Indianapolis, Indiana.



AMC Javelin, Porsche 917/10, Porsche 917/30 – Indianapolis Motorspeedway Museum, Indianapolis, Indiana.



River Thames – London, England.



Big Ben and Parliament, kids – London, England.



Southern England.



Goodwood Festival of Speed – Goodwood House, Chichester, England.



Nico Rosberg – Goodwood Festival Of Speed, Goodwood House, Chichester, England.



Ryan Tuerck – Gridlife, Gingerman, South Haven, Michigan.



Geoff Stoneback’s S14 – Gridlife, Gingerman, South Haven, Michigan.



Eldora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.



Kyle Larson – Edlora Speedway, Rossburg, Ohio.



Concours d’Elegance of America – Inn at St. John’s, Plymouth, Michigan.



General Mayhem – Roadkill Nights, Pontiac, Michigan.



Roadkill Nights on Woodward – Pontiac, Michigan.



David Freiburger, Mike Finnegan and Mike Musto – Roadkill Nights, Pontiac Michigan.



Woodward Avenue, Michigan.



Woodward Dream Cruise – Birmingham, Michigan.



NASCAR Xfinity – Mid Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.



Justin Marks – Mid Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.



Nostalgic Drags- Milan Dragway, Milan, Michigan.



Datsun 510 – Hell, Michigan.



Nissan GTP ZX – RM Motorsports, Wixom, Michigan.



I have to say 2016 was a pretty good year, even though most people are happy for it to be over with. I achieved one massive personal goal in 2016 and that was to see a Lancia Delta S4.



And I did it three times over. In 2015 I saw a Lancia Delta S4 Stradale, but it wasn’t quite the true rally car I was looking for. I figured Goodwood would help me and there were two there, then a Concours show in Michigan helped me get my third. It was a small goal, but I’ve been obsessed with the S4 since 2007. So it’s been nine years in the making.



I also finally checked the McLaren P1 off of my must see list, once again thanks to Goodwood. Now it’s on to other cars. Porsche 917K, I’m looking for you next.

Delaney