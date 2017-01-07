  Best of Langer 2016

My year in pictures as review. what can I tell about this year? It was starting with a normal Job, I was done it end of September with that. Now I life as a Fulltime Photographer and I know this was the best decision in my life right now.

_mg_5893Bad Ass Audi 200 IMSA, Gatebil on Ice, Norway

_l3g1352
Fredric Aasbo in his Wintersupra, Gatebil on Ice, Norway

_mg_6923The hottest of hot hatches, the new Focus RS, Testing day Ford Motor company, Germany

cl3g0022VLN Racing at the Nordschleife, VLN, Nordschleife Germany

_mg_0695
First step to Endurance, FIA WEC, Silverstone GB

ml164604
24h Racing best spot of all, 24H Nürburgring, Germany

cl3g8460power of “eau rouge” , FIA WEC, Belgium Spa francorchamps

cl3g8448
power of “eau rouge”, FIA WEC, Belgium Spa francorchamps

_mg_8866
Best sunset in my live, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, ColoradoSprings (CO)

ml166181
the most dangerous corner of the world, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, ColoradoSprings (CO)

_mg_1128Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

ml169140-1Tunnel View, Yosemite National Park, California

_mg_3006Formula Drift , Montreal, Canada

ml161592

Rally WRC, Panzerplatte Trier, Germany

ml162012World Champion WRC, Trier, Germany

 

5g8a9607NFL, CenturyLink Field Seatle, Washington, USA

aw4i7001-2Final Meters of Audi, Bahrain, FIA WEC

aw4i2964
Mark Webbers last Race, Bahrain, FIA WEC

IGR Remscheid Goalkeeper, European Cup 1/8 Final, Spain

Last flight 2016, Spain

