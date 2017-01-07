  Best of Langer 2016

My year in pictures as review. what can I tell about this year? It was starting with a normal Job, I was done it end of September with that. Now I life as a Fulltime Photographer and I know this was the best decision in my life right now.
Bad Ass Audi 200 IMSA, Gatebil on Ice, Norway
Fredric Aasbo in his Wintersupra, Gatebil on Ice, Norway
The hottest of hot hatches, the new Focus RS, Testing day Ford Motor company, Germany
VLN Racing at the Nordschleife, VLN, Nordschleife Germany
First step to Endurance, FIA WEC, Silverstone GB
24h Racing best spot of all, 24H Nürburgring, Germany
power of “eau rouge” , FIA WEC, Belgium Spa francorchamps
Best sunset in my live, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, ColoradoSprings (CO)
the most dangerous corner of the world, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, ColoradoSprings (CO)
Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona
Tunnel View, Yosemite National Park, California
Formula Drift , Montreal, Canada
Rally WRC, Panzerplatte Trier, Germany
World Champion WRC, Trier, Germany
NFL, CenturyLink Field Seatle, Washington, USA
Final Meters of Audi, Bahrain, FIA WEC
Mark Webbers last Race, Bahrain, FIA WEC
IGR Remscheid Goalkeeper, European Cup 1/8 Final, Spain
Last flight 2016, Spain