  Best of Langer 2016

My year in pictures as review. what can I tell about this year? It was starting with a normal Job, I was done it end of September with that. Now I life as a Fulltime Photographer and I know this was the best decision in my life right now.

Bad Ass Audi 200 IMSA, Gatebil on Ice, Norway



Fredric Aasbo in his Wintersupra, Gatebil on Ice, Norway

The hottest of hot hatches, the new Focus RS, Testing day Ford Motor company, Germany

VLN Racing at the Nordschleife, VLN, Nordschleife Germany



First step to Endurance, FIA WEC, Silverstone GB



24h Racing best spot of all, 24H Nürburgring, Germany

power of “eau rouge” , FIA WEC, Belgium Spa francorchamps



Best sunset in my live, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, ColoradoSprings (CO)



the most dangerous corner of the world, Pikes Peak International Hillclimb, ColoradoSprings (CO)

Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

Tunnel View, Yosemite National Park, California

Formula Drift , Montreal, Canada

Rally WRC, Panzerplatte Trier, Germany

World Champion WRC, Trier, Germany

NFL, CenturyLink Field Seatle, Washington, USA

Final Meters of Audi, Bahrain, FIA WEC



Mark Webbers last Race, Bahrain, FIA WEC

IGR Remscheid Goalkeeper, European Cup 1/8 Final, Spain

Last flight 2016, Spain