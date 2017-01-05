  Memories of 2016



Ford Chip Ganassi Racing. Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Daytona Florida.



Debut. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing. Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Daytona Florida.



Oliver Gavin. Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Daytona Florida.



Porsche Motorsport North America. Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Daytona Florida.



Corvette Racing. Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. Daytona Florida.



Jacqueline Legere. Red Bull Crashed Ice St. Paul Minnesota.



Red Bull Crashed Ice St. Paul Minnesota.



Alex Job Racing. Mobile 1 12 Hours of Sebring.



BMW Team RLL. Mobile 1 12 Hours of Sebring.



Corvette Racing and the Hitchhiker. Mobile 1 12 Hours of Sebring.



Winner After 12. Pipo Derani. Tequila Patron ESM. Mobile 1 12 Hours of Sebring.



IMSA Class of 2016.



Morning Fishing. Daytona Beach Florida.



Space Shuttle Atlantis. Kennedy Space Center. Merritt Island Florida



Vehicle Assembly Building “VAB” Merritt Island Florida.



Scuderia Corsa. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic. Belle Isle, Detroit Michigan.



Helio Castroneves. Team Penske. Belle Isle Grand Prix. Detroit Michigan.



Ryan Hunter-Reay. Andretti Autosport. Belle Isle Grand Prix. Detroit Michigan.



James Hinchcliffe. Schmidt Peterson Motorsports. Belle Isle Grand Prix. Detroit Michigan.



Ryan Eversly. Real Time Racing. Pirelli World Challenge. Road America.



Adderly Fong. Bentley Team Absolute. Pirelli World Challenge. Road America.



Helio Castroneves.Team Penske. Kohler Grand Prix. Road America.



Kohler Grand Prix Podium. Road America.



Mazda Motorsports. Watkins Glen New York.



Corvette Racing. Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Watkins Glen New York.



Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Watkins Glen New York.



Porsche Motorsport North America. Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Watkins Glen New York.



Seneca Lake. Finger Lakes. Watkins Glen New York.



Upstate Countryside. Watkins Glen New York.



Niagara Falls/Horseshoe Falls. Niagara Falls Ontario.



Downtown Toronto Ontario.



Toronto Skyline from Casa Loma.



Corvette Racing. Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix. Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Bowmanville Ontario.



BMW Team RLL. Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix. “Moss Corner” Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Bowmanville Ontario.



Joey Hand. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing. Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix. Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Bowmanville Ontario.



Michael Shank Racing. Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix. Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Bowmanville Ontario.



Richard Westbrook. Ford Chip Ganassi Racing. Mobil 1 SportsCar Grand Prix. Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. Bowmanville Ontario.



BMW Team RLL. Continental Tire Road Race Showcase. Road America. Elkhart Lake Wisconsin.



Ford Chip Ganassi Racing. Tech Inspection. Continental Tire Road Race Showcase. Road America. Elkhart Lake Wisconsin.



Risi Competizione. Continental Tire Road Race Showcase. Road America. Elkhart Lake Wisconsin.



Porsche Motorsport North America. Continental Tire Road Race Showcase. Road America. Elkhart Lake Wisconsin.



Mt Josephine. Sawtooth Mountains. Grand Portage Minnesota.



Chicago Bay. Lake Superior. Hovland Minnesota.



Shovel Point.Beaver Bay Township Minnesota.



Service. CPD Racing. Ojibwe Forests Rally. Detroit Lakes Minnesota.



Barry McKenna Arthur Kierans. Ojibwe Forests Rally. Detroit Lakes Minnesota.



Barry McKenna Arthur Kierans. Ojibwe Forests Rally. Detroit Lakes Minnesota.



David Higgins Craig Drew. Ojibwe Forests Rally. Detroit Lakes Minnesota.



Nick Roberts. Ojibwe Forests Rally. Detroit Lakes Minnesota.



991 GT3 by 311RS. Orono Minnesota.



Porsche 964 by 311RS. Orono Minnesota.



Sunset. Medicine Lake. Plymouth Minnesota.



US Bank Stadium. Minneapolis Minnesota.



Corvette Racing. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Farewell Daytona Protoypes. Action Express Racing. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Risi Competizione. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



BMW Team RLL. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Risi Competizione. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Park Place Motorsports. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Tommy Milner. Corvette Racing. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Mazda Motorsports. Petit Le Mans. Road Atlanta. Braselton Georgia.



Pilot Mountain. Blue Ridge/Sauratown Mountains. Pinnacle North Carolina.



Pilot Mountain. Blue Ridge/Sauratown Mountains. Pinnacle North Carolina.



Stokes County North Carolina.



Northern Lights. Lake Superior. Keeweenaw Peninsula.



Lauchlin O’Sullivan Scott Putnam. CPD Racing. Lake Superior Performance Rally. Houghton Michigan.



Keanna Erickson-Chang Ole Holter. Lake Superior Performance Rally. Houghton Michigan.



David Higgins Craig Drew. Lake Superior Performance Rally. Houghton Michigan.



Lauchlin O’Sullivan Scott Putnam. CPD Racing. Nemadji Trail Rally. Duquette Minnesota.



-10. Orono Minnesota.

See you in 2017.

Lapinski