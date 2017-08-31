  The Fifth Annual Eldora Dirt Derby



2017 started off pretty slow, but the Midwest Drift Union started off what turned out to be a pretty crazy couple months. A couple days after MDU, I found myself back in Ohio for one of my favorite races, the Eldora Dirt Derby.



I’ve been coming down the Rossberg, Ohio for the Dirt Derby for the past four years, and it never gets old.



There’s a two stage qualifying format with the normal qualifying laps setting up the position for the qualifying races. There’s five, ten lap qualifying races that set the starting order for the race. Then there’s a last chance race to set up the rear of the field.



The same day as the truck race, the big block modifies run too. These things are insanely quick.



While walking around pre grid I was checking out the inside of the trucks, because I love the inside of race cars. I saw this steering wheel and thought it was either just a wheel used to move it around the paddock, or the driver felt more comfortable with a wheel like this on dirt courses. Turns out it was just for paddock.



The race itself is at night, the qualifying races were held earlier in the evening while the sun was setting right into turn four.



It was also hot and humid. It was a hot, sticky and dusty start to the night.



The qualifying races were important, but it wasn’t worth tearing up the trucks so early.



Chase Briscoe was one of the most exciting to watch. It’s fun to watch and listen because you can hear just how much throttle play goes on during the corners.



Part of me hoped they would just run the race now while there was still some light.



Every time into turn one, every time.



Is there any better way to spend a Wednesday night? A pizza burger and a big dust bowl.